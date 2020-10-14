Three arrested, AK-47 seized on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives seized an AK-47 and arrested three people Wednesday morning after an investigation into illegal firearms in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, narcotics detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for an apartment on the 0-100 block of Allen Street and executed the search warrant at 1:10 a.m., securing five individuals inside.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Shaquan Morales and 20-year-old Dayquan Ortiz.

A sixth person, 23-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez, ran out of his bedroom in the apartment and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Detectives seized 12 bags of crack-cocaine and various ammunition in Rodriguez’s bedroom.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

From inside the apartment, officers seized an AK-47 with a 30 round magazine and 18 rounds of ammunition for the AK-47. Walsh said three individuals were determined not to be involved and were released. Morales and Ortiz are charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without a license to carry

Possession of a high capacity feeding device

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Rodriguez is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Narcotics detectives have seized 38 illegally possessed firearms since July, 21 of which were large capacity firearms.