Three arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and heroin after traffic stop in Bernardston

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Massachusetts State Police)

BERNARDSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Three people from Vermont are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Bernardston Wednesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, State Troopers arrested 43-year-old Sean Lewis, 38-year-old Calvin Therrien, and 34-year-old Ashley Newland all from Vermont for being in possession of cocaine and heroin.

State Police said they stopped the car on I-91 around 5:00 p.m. for motor vehicle violations and discovered later that the driver, Lewis, had a suspended license.

Police allegedly seized approximately 23 grams of cocaine and 100 bags of heroin.

All three are facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law

Lewis is facing an additional unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charge and was held on a $5,000 bail.

Therrien was held on a $10,000 bail and Newland was held on a $1,000 bail. All are pending arraignment at Greenfield District Court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet