Three arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and heroin after traffic stop in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Three people from Vermont are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Bernardston Wednesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, State Troopers arrested 43-year-old Sean Lewis, 38-year-old Calvin Therrien, and 34-year-old Ashley Newland all from Vermont for being in possession of cocaine and heroin.

State Police said they stopped the car on I-91 around 5:00 p.m. for motor vehicle violations and discovered later that the driver, Lewis, had a suspended license.

Police allegedly seized approximately 23 grams of cocaine and 100 bags of heroin.

All three are facing the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Lewis is facing an additional unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charge and was held on a $5,000 bail.

Therrien was held on a $10,000 bail and Newland was held on a $1,000 bail. All are pending arraignment at Greenfield District Court.