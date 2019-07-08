Three arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Northampton over the weekend.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, the first arrest took place Saturday night at 11:26 p.m. at the Market and Bridge Streets after a car crash. The driver of one of the cars, a 64-year-old man from Springfield, allegedly told officers he was trying to pass a car on the left, that had been stopped at a red light when he rear-ended it.

Kasper said both cars were seriously damaged and three people from the other car were taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for neck and/or head pain. The Springfield man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop/yield.

The second arrest was made on Sunday night, when Kasper said an officer pulled over a 53-year-old woman from Florence on Locust Street who had been driving without her headlights on. The woman was arrested after Kasper said the officer believed she was driving under the influence. The woman was charged with a second offense of driving under the influence of liquor and an equipment violation.

The last arrest was made early Monday morning. Kasper said at 2:34 a.m. an officer saw a car speeding, veering over marked lanes, and stopping at a crosswalk when no pedestrians were in the area.

The 63-year-old man from Springfield was arrested after the officer determined he was driving under the influence, according to Kasper. The man is charged with his third offense of driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

Kasper said so far this year 48 people have been arrested by Northampton police for driving under the influence.