LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police arrested three suspects after an incident at TD Bank where one person allegedly attempted to use a fake ID.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas told 22News officers were called to the TD Bank on Center Street Monday around 4:38 p.m. for a report of a man using a fake New York State ID that was allegedly impersonating someone else to obtain bank account documentation. One suspect attempted to run away from the bank on foot but was stopped by officers a short distance later.

Officers investigating the incident arrested two suspects, 49-year-old Carlos L. Ortiz of Queens, New York and 20-year-old Marquel Malik Jackson of Bronx, New York, believed to be involved in the incident and a third suspect, 25-year-old Cashwayne Jeromy Hutchinson of Lindenhurst, New York, will be summonsed to court.

Ortiz has been charged with:

Identity Fraud

Jackson has been charged with:

Failure to stop for police

Identity Fraud

Hutchinson will be charged with:

Identity Fraud (Summons Arrest)

The Palmer District Court set Ortiz’ bail at $25,000 and Jackson’s bail at $10,000. Hutchinson is expected to appear in court at a later date.