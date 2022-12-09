SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers saw three suspects in a vehicle in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms and then performed a traffic stop.
As the officers were arresting the suspects, they found a firearm in plain sight in the car. The firearm was loaded with eight rounds in the magazine. The suspects in the car were 34-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, 29-year-old Thomas Rodriguez, and 26-year-old Francis Figueroa. Officers found heroin on Ms. Figueroa in the booking dock.
Jonathan Rodriguez of Springfield was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having Active Warrants
- Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)
- Arrest Warrant
– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
– Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
– Possession of a Class B Drug
– Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (3 Counts)
– Resisting Arrest
Thomas Rodriguez of Enfield was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)
Francis Figueroa of Springfield was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Shoplifting by Asportation