BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested on charges of cocaine and heroin trafficking after a traffic stop in Bernardston earlier this month.

State troopers stopped a vehicle on November 4th at around 9:30 p.m. on I-91 northbound in Bernardston for unreadable temporary tags on a white Subaru WRX. The vehicle was slow to stop, and the driver, Joshua Francis, stated his Vermont driver’s license was expired.

Officers found drug paraphernalia including a needle in plain view inside the car. A search of the car, Troopers found what they believed to be 30 packets of heroin and 62 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Joshua Francis, Tanya Francis, of Essex, Vermont and Devon Thomas of Hartford, Connecticut were arraigned at Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking In Cocaine

Possession Of Heroin

Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law

Additionally, Joshua Francis was issued traffic citations for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation.