Three arrested in connection with assault in Chicopee, police looking for alleged phone thief

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in connection with an altercation where two older men were assaulted in the area of Center Street in Chicopee on September 29.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 22-year-old Vashon A. Williams accused a 60-year-old man of taking his cellphone and struck and injured him as a result. Police believe the man pictured above was involved with allegedly stealing the phone. Williams was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of Assault & Battery on a person 60 years or older

Assault & Battery causing serious injury

WMS warrant for violation of probation

(Chicopee Police Department)

The 60-year-old man sustained injuries to his mouth and teeth and his friend, a 68-year-old man who tried to help, was also assaulted and suffered an injury to his eye and face.

Wilk said after further investigation, officers arrested 23-year-old Damian Camilo and 21-year-old Leonela Ortiz for assaulting the friend who was trying to help. Both are being charged with assault and battery on a person 60 years or older.

Police need help in identifying the man in the red shirt pictured above as he is allegedly involved with the taking of the cell phone. If you can identify him you are asked to call 413-594-1740.