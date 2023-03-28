FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP)– Three people have been arrested after fleeing from a motor vehicle stop in Fall River and dragging a Massachusetts State Police (MSP)Trooper.

Around 12:30 AM on Tuesday an MSP Trooper pulled over a 2011 black Honda Accord at Pleasant and 17th Streets in Fall River for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, 27-year-old KEYSH RESTO ALEJANDRO of New Bedford, said she did not have her license on her and that the vehicle belonged to someone else. A young adult male was in the passenger seat. The Trooper told them he was having the vehicle towed and they should call someone to pick them up.

A short time later a silver Hyundai arrived and a woman, identified as MARIA MELENDEZ RIVERA, 41, of New Bedford, exited that vehicle and approached the Trooper. The Trooper confirmed she was the registered owner of the Accord he had stopped.

Upon further investigation, the Trooper determined that the male passenger in the Accord was STEVEN MELENDEZ, 22, of New Bedford, and son of Maria Melendez Rivera. He has three outstanding warrants issued out of New Bedford District Court, including one in connection with a shooting.

When the Trooper attempted to take Steven Melendez into custody, he broke free and ran into the Hyundai where both his mother and the female driver of the Accord were sitting.

The Trooper ran up to the Hyundai and began to pull Melendez out of the vehicle. His mother drove off at a high rate of speed. The Trooper held onto Melendez, who was kicking and pushing the Trooper, while the Hyundai accelerated. After being dragged for about a block, the Trooper disengaged from the suspect and fell onto the pavement as the Hyundai sped away. He radioed the Dartmouth Barracks to inform them what had happened. He was treated for injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital and returned to work the rest of his shift by shortly after 4 AM.

The MSP obtained arrest warrants from Fall River District Court for all three suspects.

At approximately 12:15 PM Tuesday Troopers located and stopped a motor vehicle being driven by Maria Melendez Rivera on Route 195 east in Westport. She was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; Assault and battery on a police officer; Failure to stop for police; Negligent operation of a motor vehicle; Malicious destruction of property; and Speeding.

Troopers from Troop D, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the State Police Gang Unit continued to search for Steven Melendez. Shortly before 4 PM Tuesday he was seen driving on the ramp from Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, R.I., to I-95 and was apprehended.

He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest as well as the three prior warrants: a motor vehicle offense, vandalism, and for firearm and assault charges stemming from a 2021 shooting in New Bedford.

Alejandro was arrested on her warrant, which charged her with accessory after the fact and interfering with a police officer.