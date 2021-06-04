Three arrested in Holyoke facing firearm charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke police arrested three people after a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 3:07 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle for revoked insurance on High Street near Cabot Street. The vehicle had to be towed due to the revoked insurance, the occupants exited the vehicle. Officer Spafford searched the vehicle and found a loaded firearm with an extra magazine was in the rear seat area.

One of the occupants ran away but was caught several blocks away. All three people were arrested and charged with the following:

Candice Couture, the driver (42) of Chicopee

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Carrying a Firearm without LTC

Possession of ammunition without FID

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Michael Gayle (45) of Springfield

Carrying a Firearm without LTC

Possession of ammunition without FID

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Norman Dyer (31) of Springfield