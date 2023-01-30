SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized a total of four firearms which included three “ghost guns” on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) was doing an illegal firearms investigation when they heard that a suspect, who was identified as 21-year-old J’von James of Springfield, was illegally possessing a firearm.

The detectives found Jame’s vehicle in a parking lot downtown and detained James and his two passengers, 20-year-old Damien Marcial-Alexander of Waterville, and 23-year-old Eon Hayes of Holyoke.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

The detectives seized four firearms, including three “Ghost Guns”, and two of the guns were equipped with a Glock switch, or sear selector switch, that allows the firearm to function as a machine gun or a fully automatic firearm. They also seized more than $650 in cash, marijuana, and a knife. The four firearms include:

• A “Ghost Gun” with a sear selector switch loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 30 rounds. This firearm was located in a backpack on Hayes.

• A “Ghost Gun” with a sear selector switch loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition in a 15-round magazine. This was located in a bag with Marcial-Alexander’s identification in it.

• A “Ghost Gun” loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition in a 27-round magazine. This was located also located in a bag with Marcial-Alexander’s identification in it.

• A Glock 19 loaded with 24 rounds of ammunition in a 25-round magazine. This was located in the door jamb.

The three were arrested and charged with the following:

J’von James:

• Carrying a Firearm without a License (Three Counts)

• Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)

• Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun

• Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (Two Counts)

• Possession of a Machine Gun

• Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

• Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

• Distribution of a Class D Drug

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Two Counts)

• Possession of a Class B Drug

Damien Marcial-Alexander:

• Carrying a Firearm without a License (Three Counts)

• Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

• Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun (Two Counts)

• Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

• Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

• Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Three Counts)

• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

• Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (Three Counts)

• Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

• Possession of a Class B Drug

Eon Hayes:

• Carrying a Firearm without a License

• Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

• Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun

• Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

• Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug