SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a June carjacking on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Friday, members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded firearm and arrested three suspects on the 100 block of Temple Street.

This arrest was in connection to a June 11th carjacking. The suspect’s names and charges will be released on Monday once the suspects have been arraigned.