Three arrested, two illegal firearms recovered on Massachusetts Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three individuals and seized two illegal firearms Friday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, repeat offender 25-year-old David Beadle was arrested after officers received a call of a person in possession of a firearm outside a home located on Massachusetts Avenue.
Walsh said when officers arrived they saw Beadle and another individual identified as Joseph Crapps outside with a loaded firearm on the ground in the area. Officers also found a loaded magazine on Crapps.
In the driveway, a man named Hanief Perry was located in the driver’s seat of a car where a loaded large-capacity firearm was also found. The firearm was reported stolen from Georgia. All three individuals were arrested.
Beadle was charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm on a public way
- Possession of a firearm with 2 prior violent/drug crime