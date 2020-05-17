Three arrested, two illegal firearms recovered on Massachusetts Ave. in Springfield

Breaking News
Photo: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three individuals and seized two illegal firearms Friday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, repeat offender 25-year-old David Beadle was arrested after officers received a call of a person in possession of a firearm outside a home located on Massachusetts Avenue.

Walsh said when officers arrived they saw Beadle and another individual identified as Joseph Crapps outside with a loaded firearm on the ground in the area. Officers also found a loaded magazine on Crapps.

In the driveway, a man named Hanief Perry was located in the driver’s seat of a car where a loaded large-capacity firearm was also found. The firearm was reported stolen from Georgia. All three individuals were arrested.

Beadle was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm on a public way
  • Possession of a firearm with 2 prior violent/drug crime

