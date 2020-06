SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three arrests were made following a reported home invasion in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says three people were arrested and a gun was seized during the incident on Sycamore Street, which was reported at around 5:30 A.M.

Additional details on the situation, including the names of the suspects and charges, were not immediately available.

22News will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.