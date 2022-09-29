HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges after an investigation in the area of North Summer Street in Holyoke.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, an investigation revealed that Luis Acevedo and his associates were operating a substantial drug distribution operation in the South Summer Street area of Holyoke.

The SAFE Taskforce arrested 35-year-old Luis Acevedo, 26-year-old Christopher Perez, both of Holyoke, and 33-year-old Duane Howlette of Springfield that was involved in narcotics transactions in the area of the 500 block of South Summer Street on September 22 at around 10:45 a.m. A ghost gun, 1,100 supposed bags of heroin, and 100 grams of cocaine were seized.

Luis Acevedo is a known narcotics trafficker that recently pled guilty in a separate narcotics trafficking case. He was sentenced to 6-7 years in state prison in June of 2022, but the court allowed a stay of execution on that prison sentence until December 1, 2022, to allow the defendant to appeal a ruling in the case. The DA’s office says, no appeal has been filed with the Trial Court or any higher court of appeal.

Acevedo’s bail was set at $25,000, while the prosecution requested $100,000. A motion by the Commonwealth to revoke bail on a previous case was allowed. He is charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams)

Trafficking in cocaine (100-200 grams)

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony with no license to carry (no FID card)

Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony no license to carry (no FID card)

Carrying a firearm no license to carry (no FID card)

Possession of ammunition no license to carry (no FID card)

Dwayne Howlette’s bail was set at $5,000, the Commonwealth requested $50,000. A motion by the Commonwealth to revoke bail on a previous case was allowed. He is charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams)

Trafficking in cocaine (100-200 grams)

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony no license to carry (no FID card)

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony no license to carry (no FID card)

Carrying a firearm no license to carry (no FID card)

Possession of ammunition no license to carry (no FID card)

Possession of class b drug (cocaine with intent to distribute)

Christopher Perez’s bail was set at $5,000, the Commonwealth requested $5,000. He is charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams)

Trafficking in cocaine (100-200 grams)

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony no license to carry (no fid card)

Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony no license to carry (no fid card)

Carrying a firearm with no license to carry (no fid card)

Possession of ammunition no license to carry (no fid card)

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “We will continue to fight the battle against opiates and addiction, and those who wish to profit from them. But, if we as a community are going to win this fight, the court system has to play an important role in treating serious and repeat offenders as the law directs and our society should demand. I thank the task force detectives in my office for their work and their commitment to safe streets, free of illegal drugs and guns.”

All three were arraigned on September 23rd in Holyoke District Court and due back on October 20.