HARTFORD (WWLP) – At least three people have died following two separate shootings in Hartford on Sunday.

Police were called to Wethersfield Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find a man in his 20s unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, and he died from his injuries.

Authorities later learned that a second man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle, but he’s expected to recover. One person has been arrested in connection with that incident.

Two hours later on Sterling Street, police found two people with gunshot wounds on the porch area of a building, and one of those individuals has died. The second person was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Authorities believe the Sterling shooting involved three shooters in an ambush-style shooting, and they believe it was a very targeted attack. Police say it does not appear that the two shootings are related, and both incidents are being investigated.