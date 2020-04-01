Three dirt bikers arrested in Springfield, bikes seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Police arrested three people and seized three illegal dirt bikes in Springfield Tuesday.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 4:30 p.m. police received several complaints about dirt bikes driving recklessly in the North End of the city. Officers then saw a group of dirt bikers in the area of Carew and Liberty Streets and attempted to pull them over on Pine Street.

Walsh said 22-year-old Ricardo Castellano tried to run from police but lost control of his bike and hit several people before falling off his bike. Castellano allegedly tried running away again but police took him into custody and seized 50 bags of heroin that he had on him.

A second dirt biker, 22-year-old Wilfredo Rosario, was seen trying to jump off his bike and onto the third dirt biker’s bike. Walsh said officers saw Rosario and the third dirt biker, who is a juvenile, leave the third dirt bike on Smith Street before they ran from police. Police took them into custody on Knox Street.

Castellano, Rosario and the juvenile were all arrested. Ricardo Castellano and Wilfredo are both charged with the following:

Operating a recreational vehicle on a public way

Operating a recreational vehicle and improper helmet

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Refusing to stop for police

Resisting arrest

Castellano is facing two additional charges of possession of a class A drug and default warrant.