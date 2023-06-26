NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police say an investigation is underway into the murder of three elderly people found dead in a suburban Boston home.

Sunday morning, Newton police were called to a home on Broadway Street, where three elderly people were found dead inside, having sustained stab wounds and blunt-force trauma. NBC Boston reports that police found signs of forced entry into the home.

Police are also investigating whether another break-in to a nearby home may be connected to the triple homicide. In the meantime, police have stepped-up patrols, and are encouraging residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville villages of Newton to lock their doors and windows, and remain vigilant.

When asked whether the crime may be random in nature, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan responded “We have no reason at this point to believe there’s a connection, that’s why we’re concerned particularly about the safety issue.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released, but authorities confirmed that they are all related.