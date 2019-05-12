Three facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop on I-91 in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after state police allegedly found several different drugs in their car following a traffic stop on I-91 in Bernardston.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper was on patrol when he saw a car on I-91 in Bernardston with a defective license place light and passenger side taillight. The trooper caught up to the car and pulled it over, but noticed it was slow to stop.

Police said when the trooper approached the vehicle he noticed materials commonly used with crack-cocaine and an axe-style weapon while talking to the driver, who was later identified as 35-year-old Amanda Stacey from Vermont.

After Stacey got out of the car, the trooper allegedly found a small amount of powder and crack cocaine on her. The two passengers in the vehicle, later identified as 35-year-old Angela Limoges of Vermont and 43-year-old Ricardo Romero of New York, were removed from the car so police could conduct a search.

During a search of the car, troopers allegedly found 125 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of heroin, and some prescription medication. All three were arrested and taken to the Shelburne Falls State Police Barracks.

The three are charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of class A drug, possession of class B drug, possession of a class E drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Limoges and Stacey are also facing a charge of tampering with evidence. Stacey is facing additional charges including equipment violation and motor vehicle light violation.

All three were arraigned at the Greenfield District Court Thursday.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.