Three firearms seized, two arrested after home searched on Malden Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three firearms were seized and two men were arrested after narcotics detectives searched a home on Malden Street Friday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 9:50 p.m. narcotics detectives searched 23-year-old Joshua Heathman’s home on Malden Street that they’ve been conducting an illegal firearms investigation.

Walsh said Heathman is currently on Federal GPS monitoring for an offense in Vermont which he has violated probation on two separate occasions. He was arrested in June on firearm charges in Springfield and was recently shot.

Detectives recovered three loaded firearms, including a ghost gun. One firearm was stolen out of Westfield. After detectives searched the home they arrested Heathman and 34-year-old Glenn Marks.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Heathman is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card
  • Default warrant
    • Unlicensed operation

Marks is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a large capacity firearm
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card
  • Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine – two counts
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card

