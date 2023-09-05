SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested in Springfield over the last four days for possession of firearms, including one who was in possession of a large capacity rifle.
On Saturday around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to Phoenix Terrace following an argument between neighbors where 30-year-old Jesus Molina allegedly pointed a firearm at a victim. Officers located a loaded firearm and arrested Molina.
Molina has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
On Sunday around 8:35 p.m., police received a report of a home break-in on East Bay Path Terrace. The suspect, 18-year-old Maliki Richardson of Springfield, allegedly broke into the home through a basement window and stole a loaded firearm. Police found Richardson and located the firearm in his backpack.
Richardson has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Breaking & Entering a Building – Daytime for a Felony
- Larceny of a Firearm
- Larceny from a Building
On Monday around 9:15 a.m., officers received a report of a man down at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Streets. When they arrived, two people who appeared to be passed out were found inside a running car.
When officers approached the vehicle, a large-capacity rifle with an extended magazine could be seen on the passenger’s lap. The firearm was seized, officers put the vehicle in park and both the driver and passenger, 28-year-old Shanard Holmes of Springfield, were detained.
After a search of the vehicle, additional ammunition was seized. The rifle was capable of holding 23 rounds of ammunition.
The driver was cited for a traffic violation and released. Holmes was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
On Tuesday around 2:50 a.m., police were called to a vehicle break-in on White Street. The window to the Kia vehicle was smashed and the steering column was damaged. While investigating the incident, officers saw a suspect in another damaged Kia vehicle.
The suspect, 18-year-old Kristian Santiago-Lugo of Springfield, was able to get away but was located around 4:25 a.m. and arrested. A loaded firearm was found in his waistband.
Santiago-Lugo, who is currently on probation for a firearm offense in May, has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
- Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle (Two Counts)
- Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle – Nighttime for a Felony (Two Counts)
- Attempt to Commit a Crime (Two Counts)
Kia and Hyundai break-ins in Springfield
Springfield Police are urging residents with a Hyundai or Kia vehicle to purchase a highly visible steering wheel lock due to the increase in thefts of these vehicles. There were two reports of vehicle break-ins in the city this weekend.
The second vehicle break-in occurred on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. Officers were called to Kenwood Terrace for a break-in of a Hyundai vehicle. Two people were found on Sumner Avenue and matched the description of the suspects.
Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Llanos of Springfield after they found tools used to steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles on him. A juvenile was also arrested.
Llanos is facing the following charges:
- Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle – Nighttime for a Felony
- Possession of Burglarious Instruments
- Attempted Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
Due to the juvenile’s age, his identification and charges will not be released.
