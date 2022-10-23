CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been three heroin busts over the past week, with more than 60,000 bags of heroin seized.

The first bust was on October 7th at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Holyoke Police Department investigated an apartment at 119 Nonotuck Street in Holyoke after a two-month-long investigation. The investigation into drug trafficking intensified after a shootout at that address, which left a man dead and thirty shell casings were found on September 3rd, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Officers conducted a search warrant, and the police seized 20,165 bags of heroin weighing over 400 grams, over 1 kilogram of cocaine, two AR-15 rifles, three handguns, over 20 magazines, and $6,000 in cash. The street value of the drugs is approximately $250,000. Victor Colon, 23 of Holyoke, and Francisco Marrero, 22, of Holyoke were arrested.

Photo courtesy of Hampden District Attorney’s Office

The next bust was more than 27,000 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl as well as two firearms were seized on October 12 at a home on Miller Street in Springfield. According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, State Police arrested 22-year-old Israel Silva-Guzman, who was found inside the home at the time of the search warrant. Inside the home, officers found the following:

Approximately 27,480 individual bags of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl;

Approximately 122 grams of suspected fentanyl pills;

Approximately 45 grams of suspected cocaine;

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun loaded with a magazine holding nine .40 caliber rounds;

A Canik TP9sa Model 2 firearm loaded with a magazine holding nine 9mm rounds, which had been reported stolen in Agawam on Sept. 24, 2018;

A KCI .40 caliber 50-round capacity drum magazine loaded with 48 rounds; and

A still-to-be-determined amount of US currency is pending an official count.

Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

The last bust was on October 16, According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 11 a.m. the DEA Task Force was conducting surveillance at a home on the 100 block of Prospect Street when they saw a suspected drug transaction take place. Officers approached the two suspects 51-year-old Luis Robelo of Bronx, New York was inside a car, and 48-year-old Omar Roman of Springfield was standing outside the car.

They attempted to run away and dropped a bag that contained approximately 400 half-packs (20,000 bags) of heroin/fentanyl.