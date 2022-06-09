HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men from Holyoke were arrested Monday after police were called to several reports of shots fired.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 3:20 p.m. officers were called to the area of 462 Maple Street for shots fired. Additional officers secured the back of the Maple Street residence, which is 729 High Street. Officers learned a Hispanic man was seen randomly shooting several rounds into the air and entered apartment 5L on 729 High Street.

Inside the apartment, Luis Medina, Vincent Magnani, and Harrys Isaac, were detained and later arrested. Detectives seized a 9mm handgun with no serial numbers (ghost gun), a 9mm Ruger, 9mm ammunition, 90 bags of heroin, and 16 vials of cocaine during a search warrant.

Luis Medina (Holyoke Police Department)

Vincent Magnani (Holyoke Police Department)

Harrys Isaac (Holyoke Police Department)

(Holyoke Police Department)

Luis Medina (32) of Holyoke is charged with the following:

Possession Class A

Possession Class B

Possession of Class A with intent to distribute

Possession of Class B with intent to distribute

Discharge of a firearm within 500 ft of a building

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Possession of a Firearm without a FID (2 counts)

Improper storage of a firearm (2 counts)

4 separate warrants for arrest



Vincent Magnani (24) of Holyoke is charged with the following:

Possession Class A

Possession Class B

Possession of Class A with intent to distribute

Possession of Class B with intent to distribute

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Possession of a Firearm without a FID (2 counts)

Improper storage of a firearm (2 counts)



Harrys Isaac (32) of Holyoke is charged with the following: