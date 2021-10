HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries in Holyoke after a car crashed into a building during a police pursuit.

The Holyoke Department of Public Works building located at 63 North Canal Street was hit around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Holyoke Fire used hydraulic tools to help get the three people out of the car.

The car was being pursued by South Hadley Police. It’s unclear why officers were following the car.