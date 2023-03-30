SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three illegal dirt bikes were seized by Springfield police Wednesday in three separate incidents.

Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department

First dirt bike seizure

Around 4:40 p.m., Springfield officers and Hampden County Sheriff Deputies seized a dirt bike on Tyler Street during an “illegal off-highway vehicle (OHV)/dirt bike public safety detail.” Officers arrested 24-year-old Keven Velazquez of Springfield. The detail was in response to several complaints from residents and serious public safety hazards from OHV riders on city streets.

Keven Velazquez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Velazquez was first located on Worthington Street and was later arrested on Tyler Street. Officers also seized 330 bags of heroin from his possession. Velazquez has been charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Unregistered Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Public Way Violation – Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Second dirt bike seizure

Around 5:30 p.m., Springfield officers observed a dirt bike rider, later identified as 24-year-old Evan Ortiz of Springfield, riding erratically near Upton Street. Officers later saw Ortiz walking to his dirt bike to start it when they stopped and arrested him. Ortiz has been charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Public Way Violation – Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Helmet Violation – Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Evan Ortiz (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Third dirt bike seizure

Around 7:05 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Sylvan and Fountain Streets for a crash between a car and a dirt bike. The rider was taken to Baystate Medical Center for possible injuries and the dirt bike was seized.

The crash is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.