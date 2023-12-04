PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Providence early Sunday morning.
According to police, three victims were wounded, and they are all expected to recover.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Providence police have requested an emergency 72-hour closure of the nightclub where the victims had been before the shooting took place.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.