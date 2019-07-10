Three injured in naked stabbing rampage

(KING) Three people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened just after 10 a.m. outside Nordstrom near Sixth Avenue and Olive Way, according to Seattle police. One of the victims ran to a nearby store while the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect stripped his clothing as he ran from officers, but officers found and arrested the man near Eighth Avenue and Pine Street. The suspect’s clothing and knife were recovered from the stabbing scene.

It does not appear the suspect knew any of the men he stabbed.

A 75-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and a 77-year-old man was stabbed in the back, according to Seattle police. A third man, believed to be in his late 50s, was stabbed in the forearm. He was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Read more: Click Here