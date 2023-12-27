LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were injured after a shooting at a Pizza Hut in Lynn.

The windows of the store were shattered by the gunfire, and three people are in the hospital due to their injuries, all of which are considered serious.

According to the store manager, a car allegedly pulled up to the store and opened fire on the three victims while they were eating.

The investigation is still in the early stages, as police are looking to identify the suspect or suspects.