NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There is new development in the Cara Rintala trial Tuesday morning, the jury is starting their deliberations from scratch.

The judge presiding over this case has dismissed a number of jurers and ordered them to turn over their deliberation notes, and start all over, but it is unclear why.

Three jurors in all were dismissed, two who were deliberating the case, and one alternate. Two alternate jurors have now been tapped to consider the case.

The judge addressed the courtroom Monday, saying that the three individuals were dismissed for personal reasons and that he did not know their opinion of the case, or if they had an opinion on the case.

This is the fourth time Rintala has been tried for the murder of her wife, Anna-Marie Cochrane, who was found dead inside their Granby home in 2010. She was convicted in the most recent trial back in 2016, after the jury deliberated for four days.

Jury deliberations this time began last Wednesday, and now they will start again. We will continue to cover this story and will update you as soon as there is a development.