ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Three juveniles were arrested Wednesday morning after police attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Enfield police were patrolling around Palomba Drive early Wednesday morning when they located a Toyota Rav 4 leaving a Toyota dealership without its headlights on. Officers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Hamden, Connecticut, and requested for more officers to assist.

When attempting to stop the Rav 4, they tried to drive away but another officer was able to deploy tire deflation devices, which damaged the front tires of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop on Route 5 near Post Office Road.

All three people inside the vehicle attempted to run away into a nearby wooded area but two of the suspects were caught and arrested. The third suspect was shortly located after with assistance from a Massachusetts State Police K9. All three suspects, which have been identified as under the age of 18, were sent to a juvenile detention facility.