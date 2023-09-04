LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Lynn on Saturday.

In one incident, a man was found inside a car with gunshot wounds at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night on Lincoln Street. That individual was taken to Salem Hospital where he died.

Earlier that same day, two people were killed and seven were wounded early Saturday morning on Essex Street. Investigators say that someone opened fire from a car at around 2:20 a.m., targeting a celebration for a young man heading off to college.

Police said that a 21-year-old and 25-year-old were killed. A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday night to honor the 21-year-old victim.