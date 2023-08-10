WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Detective Bureau is investigating a burglary of an attached garage in the Prospect Ave. neighborhood.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday a homeowner awakened by the sound of his garage opening and went to investigate. As the homeowner approached the garage, the door was going down and he tried to reopen it with the remote however it didn’t work.

Using his foot to keep the door from closing, the homeowner ran outside and saw three suspects get into a light-colored BMW and drive away. Video from the home’s surveillance system shows three masked men enter the garage, look around for a few seconds, and left with an air compressor, valued at around $300.