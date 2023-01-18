BOSTON (WWLP) – Three affiliated motels located in Shrewsbury, Sutton, and Woburn, along with their managers, will pay more than $65,000 after they failed to pay their worker’s timely wages and earned sick time.

Azad Shrewsbury LLC Worcester City Motel, located in Shrewsbury, and Azad Sutton LLC Red Roof Inn, Azad Woburn I LLC Red Roof Inn, located in Sutton and Woburn, along with their managers Ketan H. Patel, Charles P. Minasian, and Robert Parsekian, were issued three citations for not making timely payment of wages, as well as failure to provide earned sick time, and for failing to maintain accurate payroll and timekeeping records, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The AG’s Fair Labor Division started investigating Worcester City Motel and Red Roof Inn, after receiving a complaint that alleged employees were not being paid for all hours that they worked, working long hours and an unpredictable pay schedule. The AG’s Office determined that the company owed around $35,000 in wages just to one worker.

They also determined that the motels’ sick leave policy was not following state law because it provided unpaid leave and was unavailable for the first year of employment. Massachusetts’ Earned Sick Time Law states that employers must provide paid sick leave if they employ 11 or more workers, and they must be permitted to take job-protected sick leave after 90 days of their employment. The total amount of employees that were impacted by this violation across Worcester City Motel and both Red Roof Inn locations was 36.

Workers who believe that their rights have been also violated in their workplace are encouraged to file a complaint at www.mass.gov/ago/fairlabor.