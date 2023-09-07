SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in Springfield after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 9 p.m. officers saw a vehicle idling at a stop sign for several minutes on College Street. The driver was then seen accelerating quickly and skidded away from the stop sign. Officers were unable to see the license plate of the vehicle due to a defective light and the windows of the vehicle had excessive tint.

A vehicle stop was conducted by officers on Lionel Benoit Road. Upon approaching the vehicle, when the driver opened the window a large cloud of smoke came out of the car and several bags of marijuana were visible inside the car.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Miguel Torres of Springfield. The front passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Josiah Falcon of Springfield, continued to look down at a fanny pack on the floorboard. When Torres, Falcon, and a juvenile passenger were out of the car, officers found a loaded firearm inside the fanny pack which was reported stolen out of North Carolina. All three were arrested.

Miguel Torres (Springfield Police Department) Josiah Falcon (Springfield Police Department)

Torres, Falcon and a 17-year-old juvenile male were placed under arrest. The vehicle was searched and officers seized digital scales and other items consistent with the illegal sale of marijuana.

(Springfield Police Department)

Josiah Falcon is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Miguel Torres is charged with the following:

O.U.I. – Drugs

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Defective License Plate Lights

Excessive Window Tint

The 17-year-old man’s name, specific charges, and booking photo will not be released due to his age.