CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested in Chicopee after a traffic stop for speeding on Sunday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 3:57 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop when he saw a car traveling toward him at a high rate of speed on Chicopee Street. The driver, 37-year-old Jose I. Feliciano of Springfield, was arrested after it was determined that Jose appeared to be impaired, and had a suspended license.

The two passengers 35-year-old Jose A. Feliciano of Holyoke and 40-year-old Billy Feliciano of Springfield were arrested after an inventory search of the vehicle officers found narcotics, a firearm magazine, ammunition, and several open bottles of alcohol as well as over $6,000.

Jose I. Feliciano was charged with the following:

Possess to Distribute Class B Drug

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Speeding

Fail to Stop for Police Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Number Plate ViolationPossession of a Large Capacity Firearm (Feeding Device)

Jose A. Feliciano was charged with the following:

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possess to Distribute Class B Drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (Feeding Device)

Billy Feliciano was charged with the following: