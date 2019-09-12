Three men arrested after traffic stop in Springfield, two high capacity firearms seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three Springfield men were arrested Wednesday night after police allegedly seized two high capacity firearms during a traffic stop in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers arrested 24-year-old Tyrique Tyndal-Davis, 24-year-old Joseph Crapps, and 20-year-old Jayden Johnson after conducting a traffic stop in the area of State Street and Concord Terrace around 10:20 p.m. where they saw a firearm behind the front passenger seat within reach of all three occupants.

The firearm officers saw was loaded with a defaced serial number and had a magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.

Walsh said during a search of Crapps ammunition was located in his pocket.

After searching the car, police allegedly seized another high capacity loaded firearm located in the glove box with a 17 round magazine, and a large bag containing several ounces of marijuana and digital scales.

Tyndal-Davis is facing the following charges:

Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)

Possession of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Possession of a loaded firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a large capacity feeding device (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Default Warrant

Crapps is being charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)

Possession of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Possession of a loaded firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a large capacity feeding device (2 counts)

Possession of ammunition

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Johnson is facing the following charges: