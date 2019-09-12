Breaking News
Evacuations ordered after propane truck rollover in Shelburne Falls

Three men arrested after traffic stop in Springfield, two high capacity firearms seized

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three Springfield men were arrested Wednesday night after police allegedly seized two high capacity firearms during a traffic stop in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers arrested 24-year-old Tyrique Tyndal-Davis, 24-year-old Joseph Crapps, and 20-year-old Jayden Johnson after conducting a traffic stop in the area of State Street and Concord Terrace around 10:20 p.m. where they saw a firearm behind the front passenger seat within reach of all three occupants.

The firearm officers saw was loaded with a defaced serial number and had a magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.

Walsh said during a search of Crapps ammunition was located in his pocket.

After searching the car, police allegedly seized another high capacity loaded firearm located in the glove box with a 17 round magazine, and a large bag containing several ounces of marijuana and digital scales.

Tyndal-Davis is facing the following charges:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
  • Possession of a loaded firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device (2 counts)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug
  • Default Warrant
  • Default Warrant

Crapps is being charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
  • Possession of a loaded firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device (2 counts)
  • Possession of ammunition
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Johnson is facing the following charges:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
  • Possession of a loaded firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device (2 counts)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories