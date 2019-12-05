Three men arrested after weeks-long drug investigating in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested three men after allegedly seizing an illegal firearm and narcotics Wednesday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, over a weeks-long drug distribution investigation, officers arrested 56-year-old Alfonzo Dixon of Hastings Street, 51-year-old Kyle Washington of Nottingham Street, and 50-year-old Margaret Giustina of Laurel Lane in Montague.

Walsh said detectives saw drug activity within a home on Hastings Street and then conducted a traffic stop in the area of Tapley and Nottingham Street. Washington and Giustina who were in the car were arrested for possession of a Class B Drug.

Around 6:00 p.m., detectives conducted a search warrant on Hastings Street. Officers arrested Dixon after finding 18 bags of heroin in his pocket said Walsh. During the search, an illegal firearm was also recovered.

Walsh said Dixon had a previous criminal record and was convicted of manslaughter, armed robbery, and twice for possession of a firearm without a license.

A woman in the home was also taken into custody following a criminal complaint.

In total, officers recovered an illegal firearm, 58 bags of heroin, 55 oxycodone pills, cocaine, crack cocaine and $1,150 in cash.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

56-year-old Alfonzo Dixon was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Firearm violation with 2 prior violent/drug crimes

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an ID

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug

Washington was charged with three counts of possession of a Class B Drug and Giustina was charged with two counts of possession of a Class B Drug .