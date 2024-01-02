Three men are being held at Norfolk County House of Correction pending bail set at $25,000 each

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Massachusetts men have been captured after a driver struck two State Police Troopers with his SUV during an attempted traffic stop in Dorchester.

On New Year’s Day at around 10:30 a.m., troopers patrolling Route 28 in Dorchester conducted a motor vehicle stop of a black Land Rover after seeing it without a front license plate and extremely dark window tint. When the car pulled over, troopers approached the vehicle and saw three men who appeared nervous. An inquiry into the driver identified as 25-year-old Tylique K. Ortiz-Howard of Boston, showed he has a criminal history involving firearms.

When the troopers re-approached the vehicle to ask Ortiz-Howard to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly became hostile, began yelling, and refused to comply with orders. When the troopers reached into the driver’s window to open the door, Ortiz-Howard drove away, striking both troopers with the car door.

The vehicle was spotted by a Boston Police Officer on Route 1 in West Roxbury heading toward Dedham and then an officer in Dedham found the Land Rover parked behind a Holiday Inn and saw the three men running into the hotel.

At around 10:55 a.m. State Police, Boston Police, and Westwood Police assisted in arresting the passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Luis F. Santos of New Bedford, who was found running out of the hotel. The other passenger later identified as 21-year-old Tristian D. Howard of Brockton and Ortiz-Howard were found on the second floor of the hotel and were arrested.

They were taken to the State Police-Milton Barracks and booked on the following charges:

Tylique K. Ortiz-Howard:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Failure to Stop for Police

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Number Plate Violation

Window Obstruction Violation

Possession of a Class E Narcotic

Marked Lanes Violation

Driving without a License in Possession

Tristian D. Howard:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Accessory After the Fact of a Felony

Luis F. Santos:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Accessory After the Fact of a Felony