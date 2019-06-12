Three men arrested for allegedly breaking and entering Chicopee home

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Three men are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a Chicopee home Tuesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 3:48 p.m. police were called to a house on Wintworth Street after neighbors saw individuals breaking into a home. When police got to the area they allegedly saw a pried open back window and two men inside the house.

Officer Wilk said when officers told the suspects to get on the floor one of the men, later identified as 19-year-old Kyle Heath, tried to run away. Officers were able to arrest Heath and 26-year-old Rafael Sanchez Jr, and began searching the house.

Police allegedly found copper piping that had been cut from the basement and cut into smaller pieces.

Officer Wilk said an officer outside the home saw 24-year-old Nathan Leblanc jump from the second-floor roof and run. After chasing after Leblanc, officers were able to arrest him.

When he was arrested, police allegedly seized seven bottles of prescription pills that he had allegedly taken from the homeowner.

Officer Wilk said Sanchez was also found with car keys to a vehicle that belonged to the homeowner.

All three men are charged with breaking and entering a building during the daytime to commit a felony. Leblanc is facing two additional charges of larceny from a building and possession of a class E drug.

Officer Wilk said Heath was released on personal recognizance with a $40 fee and Sanchez and Leblanc are being held at the Ludlow Correctional Facility on $2,540 bail.