HANOVER, NH. (WWLP) – Three men have been charged by federal prosecutors for harassing and intimidating a New Hampshire Public Radio journalist.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, there were five separate incidents of vandalism of two homes with bricks, large rocks, and spray paint. Prosecutors say that the harassment began after NHPR published an article in March of 2022 detailing misconduct allegations against a former New Hampshire business person.

Two of the men were arrested Friday morning, while the third suspect remains at large.