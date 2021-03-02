Three men charged with home invasion in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
springfieldpolicevehicle_1521733341236.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men have been arrested by Springfield officers after a home invasion on Hope Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were able to locate a suspected vehicle allegedly used in the home invasion and pulled the car over for a traffic stop around 1:00 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue.

Inside the vehicle officers located a firearm and items that were stolen from the home. The suspects, a 37-year-old West Springfield man, a 46-year-old Chicopee man and a 39-year-old Chicopee man, were arrested.

The three men are facing home invasion and firearm charges. Walsh said a victim in the home invasion was not injured.

Walsh said additional information and photos of the suspects will be released on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today