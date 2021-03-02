Three men charged with home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men have been arrested by Springfield officers after a home invasion on Hope Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were able to locate a suspected vehicle allegedly used in the home invasion and pulled the car over for a traffic stop around 1:00 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue.

Inside the vehicle officers located a firearm and items that were stolen from the home. The suspects, a 37-year-old West Springfield man, a 46-year-old Chicopee man and a 39-year-old Chicopee man, were arrested.

The three men are facing home invasion and firearm charges. Walsh said a victim in the home invasion was not injured.

Walsh said additional information and photos of the suspects will be released on Wednesday.