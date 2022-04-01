WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Worcester men were convicted of trafficking cocaine in Worcester Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Junior Melendez, 41, Juan Rodriguez, 31, and Kevin Jean, 31, all of Worcester, were convicted on Wednesday, March 30 by a federal jury of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.

From March 2019 through early June 2019, law enforcement intercepted communications involving two cell phones used by the defendants pursuant to Court authorized wiretaps. This revealed that Melendez, Rodriguez, and Jean conspired with Angel Cordova, Antoine Mack, Carlos Richards, and others to buy and sell multiple kilograms of cocaine.

Melendez and Rodriguez purchased powder cocaine from Cordova, cooked a portion of that powder cocaine into cocaine base (“crack cocaine”), and then distributed the cocaine, frequently using Jean and Mack as their runners, to their primary buyer, Richards in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Cordova and Mack, who was also charged as a felon in possession of a gun, previously pleaded guilty. In May 2020, Mack was sentenced to 54 months in prison. Cordova is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26, 2022. Richards remains a fugitive.

Melendez is a convicted felon and has previously served 109 months in federal prison for drug and firearms violations. Melendez is the alleged leader of the Massachusetts chapter of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang.

Melendez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years based on the volume of cocaine involved and his prior conviction.