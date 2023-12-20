HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand jury has indicted three men on charges of murder of an infant in connection with a shooting in Holyoke in October.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, a Hampden County Grand Jury returned indictments criminally charging Alejandro Ramos, John Luis Sanchez, and Kermith Alvarez with the murder of an infant in a shooting that occurred on October 4th in Holyoke.

The indictments will send the case to Hampden Superior Court where the alleged suspects will be tried. Two others who were involved in the shooting, Jose Galarza and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario have also been indicted on charges of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with their alleged efforts in assisting Kermith Alvarez after the shooting.

At around 12:38 p.m. on October 4, Holyoke police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Upon investigation, three men were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved woman, who was seated on the bus.

The woman on the bus, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The baby, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, passed away, according to the DA’s office.

Timeline of arrests and charges

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 12:38 p.m. members of the Holyoke Police Department were sent to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Sargeant Street.

On October 5, 2023, Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned on a charge of murder in Holyoke District Court for his suspected involvement in the shooting. He is being held without the right to bail.

On October 6, 2023, John Luis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, was arraigned in Holyoke District Court for his suspected involvement in the shooting. His bail was revoked on an open firearms case out of Holyoke District Court, and held without the right to bail on a charge of murder.

On October 16, 2023, Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, of Holyoke was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact – murder. Bail was then set at $5,000.

On October 16, 2023, Jose Galarza, 31, of Holyoke, was arraigned on a charge of, accessory after the fact – murder, Bail was set at $25,000

On November 6, 2023, Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, was arraigned on a charge of murder and is currently being held without the right to bail.

This incident is still being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Holyoke Police Department.