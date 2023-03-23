NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Police Department executed two separate and unrelated search warrants for narcotics distribution within the last 48 hours.

Among the people who assisted in executing these search warrants were members of the Berkshire County Special Response Team, the Adams Police Department, and the Berkshire County Drug Task Force.

A total of three individuals were arrested following these investigations, according to North Adams Police Department.

The following evidence was also seized by investigators: