CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in Chicopee Sunday after officers found a stolen firearm during a traffic stop.
According to Chicopee Police, on Sunday officers were observing traffic on Chicopee Street when they saw a vehicle with no front license plate and had a side brake light that did not work. Police stopped the vehicle on Grattan Street and discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.
The driver was removed from the vehicle and arrested. During an inventory search, police found a firearm in the front passenger area and several plastic bags containing what was believed to be marijuana. Police say the firearm was stolen from a home in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2020. Two passengers were also arrested.
The three people have been identified as 35-year-old Turon Bowens of Easthampton, 35-year-old Jotsan Rosado of Springfield and 33-year-old Fatiah Garland of Springfield.
Bowens was charged with:
- Lights Violation
- Number Plate Violation
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Possess to Distribute Class D Drug
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Ammunition Without an FID, Subsequent Offense
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Possess Large Capacity Firearm
- Carry a Firearm Without a License 2nd Offense
Rosado has been charged with:
- Fail to Wear Seat Belt
- Refuse to Identify Self
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Ammunition Without FID, Subsequent Offense
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Possess Large Capacity Firearm
- Carry a Firearm Without a License, 2nd Offense
- Possess to Distribute Class D Drug
Garland was charged with:
- Fail to Wear Seat Belt
- Refuse to Identify Self
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Ammunition Without FID, Subsequent Offense
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Possess Large Capacity Firearm
- Carry a Firearm Without a License, 2nd Offense
- Possess to Distribute Class D Drug