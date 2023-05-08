CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in Chicopee Sunday after officers found a stolen firearm during a traffic stop.

According to Chicopee Police, on Sunday officers were observing traffic on Chicopee Street when they saw a vehicle with no front license plate and had a side brake light that did not work. Police stopped the vehicle on Grattan Street and discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and arrested. During an inventory search, police found a firearm in the front passenger area and several plastic bags containing what was believed to be marijuana. Police say the firearm was stolen from a home in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2020. Two passengers were also arrested.

The three people have been identified as 35-year-old Turon Bowens of Easthampton, 35-year-old Jotsan Rosado of Springfield and 33-year-old Fatiah Garland of Springfield.

Bowens was charged with:

  • Lights Violation
  • Number Plate Violation
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possess to Distribute Class D Drug
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Possession of Ammunition Without an FID, Subsequent Offense
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Possess Large Capacity Firearm
  • Carry a Firearm Without a License 2nd Offense

Rosado has been charged with:

  • Fail to Wear Seat Belt
  • Refuse to Identify Self
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Possession of Ammunition Without FID, Subsequent Offense
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Possess Large Capacity Firearm
  • Carry a Firearm Without a License, 2nd Offense
  • Possess to Distribute Class D Drug

Garland was charged with:

  • Fail to Wear Seat Belt
  • Refuse to Identify Self
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Possession of Ammunition Without FID, Subsequent Offense
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Possess Large Capacity Firearm
  • Carry a Firearm Without a License, 2nd Offense
  • Possess to Distribute Class D Drug