CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in Chicopee Sunday after officers found a stolen firearm during a traffic stop.

According to Chicopee Police, on Sunday officers were observing traffic on Chicopee Street when they saw a vehicle with no front license plate and had a side brake light that did not work. Police stopped the vehicle on Grattan Street and discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and arrested. During an inventory search, police found a firearm in the front passenger area and several plastic bags containing what was believed to be marijuana. Police say the firearm was stolen from a home in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2020. Two passengers were also arrested.

The three people have been identified as 35-year-old Turon Bowens of Easthampton, 35-year-old Jotsan Rosado of Springfield and 33-year-old Fatiah Garland of Springfield.

Bowens was charged with:

Lights Violation

Number Plate Violation

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possess to Distribute Class D Drug

Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID, Subsequent Offense

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possess Large Capacity Firearm

Carry a Firearm Without a License 2nd Offense

Rosado has been charged with:

Fail to Wear Seat Belt

Refuse to Identify Self

Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Ammunition Without FID, Subsequent Offense

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possess Large Capacity Firearm

Carry a Firearm Without a License, 2nd Offense

Possess to Distribute Class D Drug

Garland was charged with: