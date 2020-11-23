Three people arrested in Chicopee, more than 350 grams of cocaine, gun, $28K in cash seized

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Friday after detectives discovered cocaine, an illegal firearm and cash in a Chicopee home.

The Chicopee Police Department, along with the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force were executing a search warrant on a home on Marshall Avenue last Friday.

According to Chicopee Police, during the search they found more than 350 grams of cocaine, an illegal firearm and over $28,000 in cash. Police arrested three people in the home, 31-year-old Alex Perez, 71-year-old Felix Perez, and 65-year-old Rosa Cruz.

Alex Perez is charged with:

  • Trafficking Cocaine (200 grams or more)
  • Possession with intent to Distribute Class D Drug
  • Possession of Class B Drug
  • Possession of Class B Drug
  • Possession of Class E Drug
  • Possession of Firearm without License
  • Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
  • Possession of Firearm in Felony

Felix Perez is charged with:

  • Trafficking Cocaine (36-100 grams)

Rosa Cruz is charged with:

  • Trafficking Cocaine (36-100 grams)
