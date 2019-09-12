Three people arrested in Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department has announced the arrests of three people in connection to a recent shooting behind a Wendy’s.

Police said Kyle Anthony Crow, 17, of Dothan, Alabama, was charged with an open count of murder in relation to the death of Larry Thomas Hill III, also know as “Tre.”

Officers from the department traveled to Dothan to conduct interviews, resulting in the charges for Crow and two other suspects from the area.

Police said Tristen Mixon, 15, was charged with Accessory to Murder. Crow’s mother, Karen Crow, 49, was charged by the Dothan Police Department for attempting to hinder the murder investigation.

The charges date back to September 2, when a shooting occurred behind a Wendy’s restaurant on Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

Kyle Crow

Karen Crow

Tristen Mixon