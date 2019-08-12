Three people charged after state police allegedly seized 900+ bags of heroin and/or fentanyl in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police charged two men and one juvenile for trafficking narcotics in Holyoke Sunday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, 38-year-old Gregory Cyr, 22-year-old Felix Burgos, and a 17-year-old juvenile man were arrested for allegedly being in possession of about 986 bags of suspected heroin and or fentanyl (weighing approximately 19.72 grams).

Police say around 6:51 p.m. a trooper was observing traffic on I-91 southbound in Holyoke when the registration of the owner of a Subaru Impreza had a suspended Vermont driver’s license.

At around 7:47 p.m. the trooper spotted the same vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 and issued a traffic stop where the trooper then found the drugs and issued an arrest.

Cyr and Burgos were taken to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Northampton and are being held on $25,000 bail until their arraignment in Holyoke District Court. The juvenile was released and will be summoned to Holyoke Juvenile Court at a later date.

Gregory Cyr of North Adams is charged with the following:

OUI Drugs

Trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams)

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Felix Burgos of Worcester is charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams)

Trafficking in fentanyl

Conspiracy to violate drug law

The Juvenile of Springfield will be summoned for the following: