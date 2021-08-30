Three people from out-of-state arrested in West Springfield connected with breaking into a home

Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez (Miami, FLA) pictured in gray shirt Arrested – Roger Bustos-Perez (Chicago, IL) red shirt Arrested- Claudia Rodriguez (Bronx, NY) Courtesy West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested three people after receiving reports of an active break-in on Saturday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Police, at around 4 p.m. a person called police to report that they saw two men inside their home attempting to break into their gun-safe on a Ring indoor camera. Patrol Officer’s, West Springfield Police K-9 Rado, and Detectives were all sent to the residence in the area of Ely Avenue, Salem Street, Plymouth Terrace and Virginia Avenue.

Police report they found Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez and Roger Bustos-Perez attempting to leave the home by running down the second story deck stairs and onto an adjacent street. Roger Bustos-Perez was quickly found and arrested. Once in custody, police found a large amount of cash, jewelry, a crow bar, two screw drivers and other burglary tools inside Roger Bustos-Perez’s backpack.

K-9 Rado tracked Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez to a nearby dead end street where witnesses told police the suspect was picked up in a gray GMC Acadia SUV by a woman driver heading south on on Ely Avenue towards Route 20. Officers were able to arrest Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez and Claudia Rodriguez after a Detective Unit saw the vehicle pull into the Mobil Gas station located at 562 Westfield Street.

Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez of Miami Florida and Roger Bustos-Perez of Chicago, Illinois are being charged with the following:

  • Breaking and Entering Building in the daytime for a Felony
  • Larceny Over $1,200
  • Break in to a depository (2-counts)
  • Possession of Burglarious Tools
  • Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,200
  • Conspiracy
  • Resisting Arrest

Claudia Rodriguez from Bronx, New York is being charged with following:

  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Detectives determined that the residence was targeted and was not a random act. Police say additional arrests may occur as the investigation continues.

