Three people from out-of-state arrested in West Springfield connected with breaking into a home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested three people after receiving reports of an active break-in on Saturday afternoon.
According to West Springfield Police, at around 4 p.m. a person called police to report that they saw two men inside their home attempting to break into their gun-safe on a Ring indoor camera. Patrol Officer’s, West Springfield Police K-9 Rado, and Detectives were all sent to the residence in the area of Ely Avenue, Salem Street, Plymouth Terrace and Virginia Avenue.
Police report they found Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez and Roger Bustos-Perez attempting to leave the home by running down the second story deck stairs and onto an adjacent street. Roger Bustos-Perez was quickly found and arrested. Once in custody, police found a large amount of cash, jewelry, a crow bar, two screw drivers and other burglary tools inside Roger Bustos-Perez’s backpack.
K-9 Rado tracked Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez to a nearby dead end street where witnesses told police the suspect was picked up in a gray GMC Acadia SUV by a woman driver heading south on on Ely Avenue towards Route 20. Officers were able to arrest Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez and Claudia Rodriguez after a Detective Unit saw the vehicle pull into the Mobil Gas station located at 562 Westfield Street.
Orlando Rodriguez-Alvarez of Miami Florida and Roger Bustos-Perez of Chicago, Illinois are being charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering Building in the daytime for a Felony
- Larceny Over $1,200
- Break in to a depository (2-counts)
- Possession of Burglarious Tools
- Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,200
- Conspiracy
- Resisting Arrest
Claudia Rodriguez from Bronx, New York is being charged with following:
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Detectives determined that the residence was targeted and was not a random act. Police say additional arrests may occur as the investigation continues.