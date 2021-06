Three people from Ware arrested for possession of drugs

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Thursday night after police found drugs, cash, and drug equipment inside a Ware home.

According to the Ware Police Department, after an extensive narcotics investigation officers executed a search warrant around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night on a home on Church Street. Inside the home, officers found cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs, cash, and drug distribution equipment. Police arrested Fermin Diaz, Tori Lafrenier, and Kayla Nietzel of Ware. All three suspect were arraigned at the Eastern Hampshire District Court on Friday.

Diaz was held on $10,000 bail and charged with:

Fermin Diaz (Ware Police Department)

Drug, Distribute Class B (Crack Cocaine)

Drug, Possess To Distribute Class B (Crack Cocaine), Subsq.

Drug, Distribute Class B (Manufacturing Crack Cocaine)

Drug, Possess To Distrib Class D (Marijuana),subsq

Drug, Possess To Distrib Class E (Xanex)

Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law

Drug, Possess To Distribute Class A (Heroin), Subsq.

Dangerous Weapon, Carry (Knife)

Tori Lafrenier (Ware Police Department)

Lafrenier was held on $500 bail and charged with:

Drug, Possess To Distribute Class B (Crack Cocaine)

Drug, Distribute Class B (Manufacturing Crack Cocaine)

Drug, Possess To Distrib Class D (Marijuana)

Drug, Possess To Distrib Class E (Xanex)

Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law

Drug, Possess To Distribute Class A (Heroin)

Kayla Nietzel (Ware Police Department)

Nietzel was held on $500 bail and charged with: