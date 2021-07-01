Three people, including 15-year-old juvenile, arrested for firearm possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Holyoke and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested in Springfield Wednesday after police found a firearm, stun gun and shell casing inside their car.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police received a gun call on the 800 block of Boston Road around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Springfield’s Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) was able to notify police of a suspected vehicle driving east. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop around the 1600 block on Boston Road.

The officer observed a firearm inside the vehicle, which was later identified as a BB gun. A further search of the vehicle located a loaded high capacity firearm, a stun gun, shell casing and marijuana.

23-year-old Nelson Lugo of Holyoke and 31-year-old Samantha Gagnier of Holyoke were arrested and each charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm with a license
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm near a minor
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of an electric stun gun
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine

A 15-year-old juvenile is also being charged with firearm charges.

